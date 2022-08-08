YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.

For the past few years, PennDOT has struggled to get enough temporary workers for the winter. The agency is hosting recruitment events for job seekers to learn more about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator and diesel and construction equipment mechanic positions.

On Monday, Aug. 8, PennDOT is holding a job fair from noon to 6 p.m. at the York County Maintenance Office. There will also be a job fair in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dauphin County Maintenance Office.

The events include on-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills tests. Applicants must bring their current CDL license and medical examiner’s card.

The starting pay for CDL operators in York County is $20.49 per hour. For mechanics, it’s just over $25 per hour.

Other recruiting events a little further down the road in the Midstate include:

Aug. 19: Lebanon County, Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 23: Perry County, Perry County Maintenance Office, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 24: Lancaster County, Lancaster County Maintenance Office, noon to 6 p.m.

Aug. 26: Cumberland County, Cumberland County Maintenance Office, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 9: Adams County, Adams County Maintenance Office, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about employment at PennDOT can be found online here.