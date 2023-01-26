LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an emergency closure on Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The emergency closure is due to a wall that is hazardous to the road.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

A detour is in place that utilizes Route 999, Route 741, and Route 30.

PennDOT says the road is expected to be closed for several days.

To check road and traffic conditions throughout Pennsylvania, visit 511PA.com.