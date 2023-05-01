(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inspecting the Wrights-Ferry Bridge in Lancaster and York counties.

The inspection process is expected to take a couple of weeks and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day this week. Lane restrictions will be in place during the inspection and traffic will only go one way at a time.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The bridge, which carries Route 30 between Hellam Township and Columbia Borough will be inspected as needed through May 13, even on weekends.

The right lane and shoulder will be closed during the inspections as well.

Nighttime lane restrictions are scheduled for 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4. Only one lane and direction of traffic will be open during the night inspections.