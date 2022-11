DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) inspected the Market Street bridge, which travels over the Susquehanna River, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

PennDOT found cracks in a concrete beam that supports the sidewalk portion of the bridge in August 2022.

The sidewalk was closed on the south side of the bridge as a safety precaution as PennDOT creates a plan for repairs.