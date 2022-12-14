PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is gearing up for the first major storm of the season in the Midstate. Here’s what you need to know.

“We’re not expecting as much snow in our area as other parts of the state are. What we’re focusing on is an icy, slushy kind of day,” said Fritzi Schreffler, Safety Press Officer at the PA Department of Transportation

The wintry mix is expected to hit during Thursday’s morning commute, which could mean dangerous travel conditions.

PennDOT will always tell you, ice is always harder to deal with than snow.

“Ploughing is easy. You put the plough down, you plough the snow off, and put some salt down. When it comes to ice that kind of changes things up a little bit,” said Fritzi Schreffler.

Workers loaded trucks with salt brine in Yocumtown Wednesday afternoon, preparing to pre-treat roads. York County will have all 55 trucks loaded and ready to go Thursday at 4 a.m.

“Slow down, take your time if you come up on a state truck and he’s spreading material. The safest place to be is behind him, not in front of him,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT’s York County Manager.

PennDOT says if you can’t stay home, pack an emergency kit with blankets and snacks just in case.

“If there is an incident ahead of you and say there is a multicar pileup you may be stuck there for a little while,” Schreffler said.