JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Route 35 in Milford Township, Juniata County between Mowery Street and Varnes Road.

Signage was installed on the roadway on Thursday, May 4 and the change is now legally posted as well as enforceable.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This reduction was started by the road’s inclusion of a detour for the ongoing Port Royal bridge replacement project. This, along with two radar-controlled speed display boards placed in the previous month will remain in place until the work on the ongoing project concludes in mid-September.

PennDOT states that this reduction is intended to keep motorists safe by curbing speeding, a common form of aggressive driving behavior.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 44% of crashes in Juniata County in 2022.