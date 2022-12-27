DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released its improvement plans for Derry Street (Route 3012) in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, Dauphin County on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

After engineers and planners conducted a safety study in collaboration with PennDOT, it was recommended that PennDOT increase safety and make improvements along Derry Street.

The project spans from the intersection of Mulberry Street and Derry Street to the intersection of Rosewood Lane and Derry Street.

Images courtesy of PennDOT

Improvements such as milling and overlaying pavement, better signage and pavement markings, and upgrading sidewalks/crosswalks, specifically at 21st Street and Derry Street, were proposed.

Currently, the project is expected to break ground in 2024’s construction season.

For any concerns about this project, contact Adam Wright, PennDOT Project Manager, at adamwright@pa.gov or 717-772-4028.