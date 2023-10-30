(WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants to hear from you on plans to replace the I-83 South bridge.

This is separate from the I-83 reconstruction project that just got underway north of the bridge in Dauphin County.

The bridge is more than 60 years old and nearing the end of its lifespan. PennDOT says replacing it would improve traffic flow, but it knows such a big project would affect not just the drivers who use the bridge, but a lot of other people, too.

“We’re also looking for those that use the river for fishing, boating, the Dock Street Dam, pedestrian access when we’re talking about underneath the bridge as well,” PennDOT district press officer Mike Crochunis said.

Construction is expected to start in 2026.

There are two public hearings this week, on Wednesday at the Hotel Indigo, and on Thursday at the Penn Harris Hotel. Each runs from 3:30 p.m. To 7 p.m.