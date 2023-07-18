CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT will make repairs Wednesday on I-81 after a section was damaged by the intense fire near Carlisle.
Multiple vehicles crashed including three tractor-trailers, causing one of the truck’s gas tanks to explode.
One person was flown to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
PennDOT will make the repairs between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Traffic will still be able to get through but the right lane will be closed.
During that time, the ramp from South Allen Road to 81 North will be closed.