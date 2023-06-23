PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDot is urging pedestrians to not pass safety fences, caution tape, or other barricades within the active work zone for the replacement work that is occurring on a Route 75 bridge in Port Royal.

PennDOT states that the work zones are only for authorized personnel.

State Police will have an increase in the number of patrols around the work zone. If anyone is found trespassing, they will be escorted out.

The bridge spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad and while the bridge is closed, the detour for motorists is to use Route 3002 (old 22 Road/Main Street), Route 35, and Route 333 before returning to Route 75.

Those who are homeowners near the bridge will have access to their properties, PennDOT states.

According to PennDOT, the closure will remain in effect until the end of August while the contractor replaces portions of the superstructure.

Overall work on the project includes:

Partial removal of the existing structure and construction of its replacement

Approach paving

Drainage improvements

Water and sewer line replacements

Sidewalk and guide rail replacement

Pavement markings

Miscellaneous construction

For information and a detour map for the project, visit the PennDOT website.

The project started in mid-September 2022.