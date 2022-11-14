PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Nov. 14, 2022, that it is wrapping up its 2022 construction season in the District 8 region.

This “successful” 2022 season comes after an additional $55.6 million in funding was provided for PennDOT and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations (MPO/RPO), consisting of:

Adams County Office of Planning and Development received at least an extra $2.7 million

Franklin County Planning Department received at least an extra $3 million

Harrisburg Area Transportation Study received at least an extra $23.6 million

Lancaster County Planning Commission received at least an extra $15.9 million

Lebanon County Planning Department received at least an extra $2.6 million

York County Planning Commission received at least an extra $7.8 million

This additional funding was provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and according to PennDOT, this extra funding allowed many projects throughout multiple counties to be accelerated during this 2022 construction season.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made an immediate impact on Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges by accelerating highway and bridge projects throughout the southcentral region,” said District 8 Executive Chris Kufro during a media event in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. “These projects are vital to ensuring the people who live and work in Pennsylvania have [a] safe, modern and efficient transportation network.”

The PennDOT Engineering District 8 covers several different counties in central Pennsylvania, consisting of:

Adams

Cumberland

Dauphin

Franklin

Lancaster

Lebanon

Perry

York

PennDOT closes out this 2022 season with 122 active projects — 54 of the projects having been completed this year, according to PennDOT. The many projects this season included replacing or repairing 26 bridges as well as paving 153 miles of roadway.