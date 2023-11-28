LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT District 8 announced on Tuesday that they have wrapped up a successful construction season.

PennDOT stated that 60 out of 163 active projects of them were completed. In 2022 PennDOT replaced or repaired 26 bridges and paved 153 miles of roadway. In 2023, the District 8 team replaced or repaired 32 bridges and paving 203 roadway miles.

Across the state from January to October, PennDOT said they have improved over 5,500 roadway miles and 1,690 miles of paving. Within the same time frame, 545 state and locally-owned bridges were put out for a bid to be repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or by others.

“We see for the next ten years in the Harrisburg region alone there will be over $3 billion worth of work once we get the south bridge acclimated,” Assistant District Executive for Construction Kevin Keefe said.

In addition, 392 construction contracts for improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT’s private sector partners so far this year.

As quoted in the release, notable projects that were completed this year included:

Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvements from just south of South Ridge Road in Huntington Township, Adams County, to just north of Range End Road in Carroll Township, York County, $22.3 million.

Route 22 bridge replacements over Route 34 at the Newport Interchange in Perry County, $11.5 million.

Bridge preservation on I-81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township, and on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of I-81, Dauphin County, $9.9 million.

Route 222 resurfacing from the Berks/Lancaster County Line, down to Lausch Road. This project included paving Colonel Howard Boulevard from the PA Turnpike to Route 272, Lancaster County, for $8.5 million.

Replacement or rehabilitation of six bridges on Route 30 six bridge replacement in Saint Thomas and Hamilton townships, Franklin County, $7.1 million.

Route 462 (Market Street) bridge replacement over Mill Creek in Spring Garden and Springettsbury townships, York County, $6.2 million.

Black Gap Road Resurfacing Project in Greene Township, Franklin County, $5 million.

I-83 from Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, $4.9 million.

Route 74 (Delta Road) from Snodgrass Road to Burns Road in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, $3.6 million.

Route 116 (Hanover Road) bridge replacement over the South Branch of the Conewago Creek in Conewago and Union townships, Adams County, $3.5 million.

Route 222 (Lime Street) resurfacing project in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County, $3 million.

New Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge replacement over Conewago Creek in Straban Township, Adams County, $2.2 million.

Route 114 (Lewisberry Road) resurfacing project in Fairview Township, York County, $2.2 million.

Route 230 (Cameron Street/Front Street) pavement preservation project from Sycamore Street in the City of Harrisburg to Chambers Street in Steelton Borough, Dauphin County, $2.1 million.

Route 419 (Main Street) resurfacing from Fort Zellers Road to Berks County Line in Newmanstown in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County, $1.8 million.

Route 851 (Bryansville Road) bridge replacement over Scott Creek in Peach Bottom Township, York County, $1.7 million.

Route 419 over Hammer Creek box culvert replacement in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County, $800,000.

PennDOT’s District 8 region covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.