MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A new MC-130J Commando II aircraft was accepted by the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing, in partnership with Lockheed Martin, during a special ceremony Thursday.

The 193rd Special Operations Wing is the first and only ANG unit to receive the MC-130J Commando II mission which is a flagship mission of Air Force Special Operations Command.

According to military officials, the robust and relevant capabilities of the MC-130J Commando

II puts the 193rd Special Operations Wing, one of the most deployed wings in the national guard, at the forefront of the battlespace to meet today’s special operation needs.

The ceremony featured guest speakers that included:

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC Commander

Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, ANG Director

Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General – Air

Col. Edward Fink, 193rd SOW Commander

Bill Bassett, Lockheed Martin Director of Special Missions Programs

Also in attendance was the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Major General Mark Schindler.

“Today is a great day for Pennsylvania, our Air Force, and the 193rd Special Operations Wing,”

Brig. Gen. Regan said. “But an aircraft is just an aircraft until our highly trained Airmen climb

in. That’s what turns it into a weapons system. This is the right time and the right place for this

mission.”

The MC-130J Commando II flies:

Clandestine or low visibility, single or multi-ship

Low-level infiltration

Exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces

By airdrop or air land and air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft

Intruding politically sensitive or hostile territories

Primarily flying missions at night to reduce the probability of visual acquisitions or being intercepted by airborne threats. The secondary mission of the new aircraft includes the airdrop of leaflets.

“The 193rd Special Operations Wing is poised to make history … again,” said Lt. Gen.

Bauernfeind. “I’m confident this wing will continue to be the vanguard of our freedom anytime,

anywhere.”

The previous EC-130J Commando Solo mission was commemorated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing with a final broadcast during the Community Days Air Show event in Lancaster last year. The previous aircraft’s mission was primarily focused on conducting information operations via FM, TV, and military communications bands.

“This new mission represents the next chapter in this wing’s proud legacy,” said Col. Fink.

According to wings officials, the transition to the new MC-130J Commando II should result in a net neutral change in both aircraft and manpower numbers.