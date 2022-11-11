DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 11, Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to replace a quarter-mile of water main in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

According to a company press release, the upgrade will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The upgrade will replace 1,355 feet of water main, some of which dates back to the 1960s.

The project is scheduled to begin on Nov. 11 and includes replacing existing 6-inch cast iron water main with new 8-inch ductile iron main along Highland Road between Leearden Road and Carlton Road and Sand Road between Highland Road and Leearden Road.

Crews will be working weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. Pennsylvania American Water says that it expects the water main installation to be complete by the end of this year, with final street restoration taking place in the spring of 2023.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.