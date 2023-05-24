(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania American Water company announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest $17.5 million in upgrades for various water storage tanks in the Commonwealth, including one in York County and another in Dauphin County.

PAM plans to inspect, sandblast and repaint water ranks to improve and protect water quality in Pennsylvania communities.

“Storage tanks help provide suitable water pressure for our communities and important storage reserves for fire protection,” said Bruce Aiton, vice president of engineering at Pennsylvania American Water. “Proactively maintaining and rehabilitating tanks where there are opportunities to do so provides cost benefits to our customers, and building new tanks helps provide additional capacity for community growth and system resiliency.”

A ground storage tank in Fairview Township, York County has been allocated $585,000, and another storage tank in Swatara Township, Dauphin County has been allocated $1 million.

Fresh paint layers act as a protective layer that limit rust. Customers’ water service is not expected to be impacted.