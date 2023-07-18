YORK COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — When Mary Magenta made her first art calendar in high school as a gift to a friend she didn’t realize she was starting a lifelong career as an artist.

“Sometimes you don’t know what the spark is that’s going to to create your life’s work. You just don’t know,” Magenta said.

Magenta doesn’t remember what she drew in her first calendar, but the experience launched her now 50-year art career.

Today she lives in New Freedom, Pennsylvania just a short drive away from where she grew up in Maryland, and has become a favorite at Pennsylvania and Maryland farmers markets and festivals. In her life, she has also lived in California, Seattle, and Kentucky.

Having love for both nature and travel, Magenta paints the world around her. Much of her work takes the form of impressionist landscapes and nature scenes, including her most recent work titled, “Coastals.”

Magenta’s 2023 Calendar is titled ‘Coastals’ and features scenes from both coasts.

“I adore this Earth that we have and just want people to slow down a little bit and understand how beautiful she is,” she said.

In the past Magenta has also used her art to raise awareness for environmental causes. In 2021, she partnered with the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, a non profit dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The partnership raised over $1,200 for the conservancy.

“It’s just a really fabulous group that I’m really, really proud to have worked with,” Magenta said.

This year, in celebration of the 50 year milestone, Magenta is having a month-long exhibition in Baltimore this September in The Gallery at Roland Park Community Center.

Magenta is also hosting two special art sales: on the opening day of the art show on September 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and an afternoon celebration on September 23 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

“[I’d like] just to put out there how grateful and happy I am to have had this life, and I wouldn’t have had it without the support of people… You can be a starving artist but I like to say I’m not,” Magenta said. “I mean, I’m not rich by any means… But I’m rich in a million other ways”

To learn more about Magenta or to view and purchase some of her work, visit her website: marymagenta.com.