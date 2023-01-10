HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis.

The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the only public entrance will be the Main Capitol Rotunda entrance.

Commonwealth Avenue will be closed to through traffic from North Street to Walnut Street beginning on January 11 through January 18.

State Government public-facing services in the Capitol Complex, such as birth and death certificates, will not be available due to the complex closure. The Department of General Services says those who plan to do business at the capitol should call ahead to see if the office is available.

For registered attendees of the swearing-in ceremony and other daytime events, free parking will be available at the PA Farm Show Complex off I-81 and Cameron Street in Harrisburg. Shuttles will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. and will run continuously.

Return shuttles will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the final shuttle leaving at 3 p.m.

For general public parking and those who wish to be closer to the Capitol, Harrisburg’s parking operator, SP+, has its meter and garage information available on its website.