(WHTM) — Caregivers in Pennsylvania are celebrating new staffing requirements at nursing homes. A move that workers hope will help solve the staffing crisis at long-term care facilities.

Over 80,000 Pennsylvanians live in nursing homes, but it doesn’t always feel like a home.

“We’re always rushing to get everything done. Even with bathing, it’s more of a bird bath,” said Liz Wright, a certified nursing assistant.

Wright has been a CNA in the Harrisburg-area for over 30 years. Like so many other industries, hers is facing a staffing crisis.

“I work in a dementia unit and it’s usually two to three CNAs for a little over 30 residents. Residents usually get 15 minutes with us. That’s not enough time to do daily care the way it should be done,” Wright said.

That’s why Wright and hundreds of other healthcare workers across the Commonwealth have advocated for change, specifically when it comes to staffing.

Earlier this month, they got just that.

“This is a huge step in the right direction to improve care,” said Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare.

The new rules implemented under the Wolf administration require more direct care hours for residents and most notably: tighter staffing ratios.

“You know, we were experiencing some folks, one day shift CNAs taking care of 20 to 30 or more people. That’s not possible,” Yarnell added.

Now, CNAs are only allowed to care for a maximum of 12 residents during a day shift and 20 during a night shift. However, the number for licensed practical nurses is higher, up to 40 residents at night.

“It is a lot. Yep, that’s still a lot of folks to care for,” Yarnell said.

That’s why healthcare workers say there’s more work to be done, especially since the state is short hundreds of caregivers.

“We think we’ve got to get to safe staffing ratios. We think we’ve got to get to the kinds of working conditions, wages, benefits, etc. that allow caregivers to go to work every day and not have to think about anything other than the care they’re delivering to the residents,” said Yarnell.