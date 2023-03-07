LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chameleon Club in Lancaster is no more after the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design purchased the building and plans to utilize the space for its students.

The school, which purchased the property after receiving a $400,000 grant from the High Foundation, plans to renovate the space into student housing and classroom space.

The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design bought the property in 2021.