HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 20 municipalities (13 counties) will be receiving a total of $5 million through PennDOT’s new grant program.

The grant funding through the Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program can be utilized for a range of operational improvements, including:

New traffic signal systems

Adaptive signal control technology

Automated traffic signal performance measures

Connection to PennDOT’s unified command & control software

“The safety improvements supported by the Traffic Signal Technologies grant program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” Governor Wolf said. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

According to the Governor’s Office, of the 20 municipalities selected to receive a portion of the grant funding for traffic safety improvements, 6 municipalities (3 counties) are from Central Pa. and are receiving about $1.7 million for the following projects:

Cumberland County:

Carlisle Borough – $109,000 for connection of signals along Rt. 11, Allen Rd., and Walnut Bottom Rd, to PennDOT’s unified command and control software

Middlesex Township – $107,000 for connection of signals along the Harrisburg Pike, including the I-81 interchange, to PennDOT’s unified command and control software

Silver Spring Township – $203,750 for connection of signals throughout the Township to PennDOT’s unified command and control software

South Middleton Township – $116,297 for connection of signals along Allen Rd and Walnut Bottom Rd., to PennDOT’s unified command and control software

Dauphin County:

Lower Paxton Township – $1,206,406 for installation of an adaptive traffic signal system along Linglestown Rd.

Franklin County:

Chambersburg Borough – $18,750 for traffic signal communication upgrades along the Molly Pitcher Highway.

The Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program, provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), was established by Act 54 of 2022, and according to the Governor’s Office, is provided as reimbursements to municipalities.

The purpose of the grant program is to improve the overall efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.