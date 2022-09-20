(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.

The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million.

The projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:

Flood Mitigation: ten projects approved; $2,401,281 total

Greenways Trails and Recreation: 94 projects approved; $12,219,569 total

Sewage Facilities: four projects approved; $73,830 total

Orphan or Abandoned Well Plugging: one project approved; $150,000 total

Watershed Restoration and Protection: 21 projects approved; $3,407,495 total

Projects in the Midstate include new pickleball courts in Cumberland County and an amphitheater in Red Lion.

The complete list of communities and projects receiving funding in the Midstate include:

City of Harrisburg Chutes Complex – $125,000

Dauphin County Detweiler Park Public Facilities Connector Trail – $200,000

South Middleton Township Recreational Facilities Upgrade – $124,450

Myerstown Borough Goodwill Street Nutrient Separating Baffle Box BMP Project – $150,000

Palmyra Borough Spring Creek Watershed Project – $150,000

Lancaster Conservancy Lancaster Conservancy – Shenk’s Ferry Wildflower Preserve – $250,000

Manheim Borough Manheim Veterans Memorial Plaza – $150,000

Pleasant View Communities Pleasant View Community Recreation Project – $150,000

Elizabethtown Borough Hickory Lane Park and Stream Restoration Project – $300,000

Dallastown Borough Dallastown Community Park Improvements – $250,000

Red Lion Borough Fairmount Park Amphitheater York – $244,375

A complete list of the approved Act 13 projects can be found online.

Recently awarded projects are listed in bold and dated 9/20/22.