(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.
The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million.
The projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:
- Flood Mitigation: ten projects approved; $2,401,281 total
- Greenways Trails and Recreation: 94 projects approved; $12,219,569 total
- Sewage Facilities: four projects approved; $73,830 total
- Orphan or Abandoned Well Plugging: one project approved; $150,000 total
- Watershed Restoration and Protection: 21 projects approved; $3,407,495 total
Projects in the Midstate include new pickleball courts in Cumberland County and an amphitheater in Red Lion.
The complete list of communities and projects receiving funding in the Midstate include:
- City of Harrisburg Chutes Complex – $125,000
- Dauphin County Detweiler Park Public Facilities Connector Trail – $200,000
- South Middleton Township Recreational Facilities Upgrade – $124,450
- Myerstown Borough Goodwill Street Nutrient Separating Baffle Box BMP Project – $150,000
- Palmyra Borough Spring Creek Watershed Project – $150,000
- Lancaster Conservancy Lancaster Conservancy – Shenk’s Ferry Wildflower Preserve – $250,000
- Manheim Borough Manheim Veterans Memorial Plaza – $150,000
- Pleasant View Communities Pleasant View Community Recreation Project – $150,000
- Elizabethtown Borough Hickory Lane Park and Stream Restoration Project – $300,000
- Dallastown Borough Dallastown Community Park Improvements – $250,000
- Red Lion Borough Fairmount Park Amphitheater York – $244,375
A complete list of the approved Act 13 projects can be found online.
Recently awarded projects are listed in bold and dated 9/20/22.