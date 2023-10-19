CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro recently announced more than $175 million for water infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.

According to the Governor’s office, the funding is going towards 25 different drinking water and wastewater projects across 16 counties in the Keystone State. Specifically, these projects are going to focus on replacing lead pipes, rehabilitating water pumps, and reducing costs that are a result of water loss.

“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “With these critical investments, we can rebuild our water infrastructure, create good-paying jobs, and guarantee that constitutional right holds for all Pennsylvania, regardless of their zip code. My Administration will continue to lead the way protect public health and the environment across the Commonwealth.”

It’s important to note that the funding for these projects is being provided through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) in addition to a combination of voter-approved state funds.

Of the sixteen counties that are receiving funding for water infrastructure projects, two Midstate counties are included:

The City of Lancaster received a $441,406 grant, in addition to a $430,934 loan to replace lead service lines at approximately 27 homes in the City’s southwest neighborhood.

Red Lion Municipal Authority of York County received a $4 million loan in order to restore an offline water storage tank, which will address issues with high water age, loss of chlorine residual, and proper cycling between the now offline tank and a second storage tank.

