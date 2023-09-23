YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One county in the Midstate has been upgraded from a drought watch to a drought warning as of Saturday, September 23.

York County was moved to a drought warning to support the efforts of water suppliers and their customers to conserve water. All of the other counties in the Midstate, besides Mifflin and Juniata, are under a drought watch at this time.

The Department of Environmental Protection says that residents within the drought warning are asked to reduce their individual water use by 10 to 15% or a reduction of six to nine gallons of water per day.

Certain localized conditions may lead municipalities to ask residents to comply with more stringent conservation actions. The Department offers a full list of public water suppliers that have requested or mandated water conservation in the community. You can see that list by clicking here and looking under ‘drought announcements’.

The Department has a map of drought declarations which is updated daily. The map can be seen here.