(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s Middle District has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes.

The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election.

Voters who submit a ‘vote by mail’ ballot must date the outside of their ballot or else their vote may be in jeopardy.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State there have been 918,975 vote by mail ballots returned and 1,419,140 vote by mail ballot applications accepted as of November 1.

It’s not known at this time how many ballots may be impacted by this decision.

The court’s decision on Tuesday was a 3-3 order after the death of Chief Justice Max Baer earlier this month. The decision says the Court is evenly divided on whether failing to count such ballots violates federal voting rights law.

Pennsylvania’s next election will be held on November 8, 2022, with control of the Governorship and the balance of power in the U.S. Senate on the ballot.

The Department of State says it will provide a statement on the ruling.

This is a developing story