CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Urban Churn recently announced on Dec. 28 that they will be serving up a free scoop of their Sauerkraut ice cream to all their customers.

According to Urban Churn, this free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream promotion is in celebration of the companies 5th consecutive year of churning this ‘Nationally Popular flavor’ together. Customers will be able to try out this unique flavor through the entire first week of January.

“Eating Sauerkraut on New Year is a tradition that is said to bring good luck,” Urban Churn said in a release.

According to Urban Churn, those who have been lucky enough to try the Sauerkraut flavor say it is very similar to the taste of buttermilk.

Urban Churn is a premium ice cream manufacturer based out of Central Pa. and is known for creating unique flavors using all natural ingredients and no artificial food coloring. According to their website, Urban Churn now has two available locations in and around Central Pa.:

Harrisburg

1004 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg PA Wed. – Thurs. // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fri. – Sat. // 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Mechanicsburg

6391 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Tues – Thurs. // 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri. – Sat. // 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays // 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



To learn more about Urban Churn and what they have to offer you can visit their website at www.urbanchurn.com