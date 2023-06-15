DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A lawsuit filed by the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association claims that a Camp Hill company is improperly using its Farm Show milkshake trademark.

The PA Dairymen’s Association milkshakes at the Pennsylvania Farm Show usually rank as one of the best at the show and eventually became known as the “farm show milkshake,” which led to the association acquiring federal and common law trademark rights. They have been serving them at the Farm Show since 1953.

The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleges that RC Herr, LLC (Herr) of Camp Hill marketed “Farm Show Milkshakes” after a 2017 agreement to sell farm show milkshakes at other events ended in 2021.

“With the filing of our complaint in federal court, the PA Dairymen’s Association has taken action to protect our farm show milkshake brand, and to prevent consumer confusion in the marketplace. We are proud of our seventy-year association with the Pennsylvania Farm Show, and our milkshake product that the public has come to love and recognize as the “farm show milkshake”. We look forward to the resolution of this matter through the judicial process. We have no further comment at this time” Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association

The lawsuit claims Herr was supposed to remove all Dairymen-associated logos and milkshakes from their brand once the agreement ended.

Herr’s website URL is “farmshowmilkshakes.com” and the company’s social media uses the tradename, attorney Michael Winfield wrote. The “Farm Show Milkshakes” social media pages also use the Dairymen’s marks across the platforms or were edited with new logos over the Dairymen’s publications, according to the lawsuit.

The Dairymen’s Association also claims they lost opportunities to sell milkshakes at a school district food truck event and that at a separate event, individuals operating the defendant’s stand claimed they were operating as if they were part of the Dairymen’s Association.

According to Herr’s website, they attend “300+ events each year” including “large events, festivals, carnivals, football games, school lunches, and fundraisers.”

“Our milkshakes have grown their reputation in the local fundraising community as a fast and efficient mechanism to raise funds,” says the website’s “ABOUT | Farmshowmilkshakes” page.

As a remedy, The Dairymen want Herr to remove any labels, packaging or promotional materials similar to the association’s and pay compensation for damages.

“Following the termination of Dairymen’s agreement with Defendant, and even before, Defendants have engaged in a deliberate and calculated plan to trade upon the reputation and good will established by the Dairymen, in order to sell their competing milkshake product, through the unauthorized use of the Dairymen Marks and the false association of their product with the Dairymen,” Winfield wrote in the lawsuit.

The full lawsuit can be read below.

abc27 news also reached out to Herr LLC statement for a statement and have yet to hear back as of this writing.