The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information.

One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to tax payers through the mail.

The “Final Demand for Payment” letters threaten wage garnishment and the seizure of property or assets unless the potential victim calls a phone number to satisfy the bill.

“We want Pennsylvanians to remember four simple words — don’t take the bait. Take a moment to think over the situation and make sure that you’re taking the proper steps to ensure that any notice you receive in the mail is legitimate,” said Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne.

The phony letters come from “Tax Assessment Procedures Domestic Judgment Registry” and o such entity exists. The letters also do not include a return address and a notice from the Department of Revenue will always include an official Department of Revenue address as the return address.