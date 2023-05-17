(WHTM) — Voter turnout is typically low during off-year Primary Elections. And we won’t know the official voter turnout numbers until all the votes come in, according to acting Secretary of State Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia elections official.

Schmidt said there were typical issues across the Commonwealth, which he called routine, and reported no major problems.

Other than not enough Pennsylvanians showing up to vote.

“I want to thank all the Pennsylvanians who took time out to vote this election day. As Thomas Jefferson said, we have government by the majority who participate and we’re grateful for their participation,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said there were 800,000 mail-in and absentee ballots requested across the state and about 75 percent were returned.