(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that a drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains in place for 20 counties.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

The following counties remain on drought watch: Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, and Union counties.

Drought watch has been lifted for: Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, McKean, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

For a map of drought declarations that’s updated daily, see the DEP drought web page.

“While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels remain lower than normal ranges in some counties,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “We ask Pennsylvanians in these and adjacent counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”

Residents on drought watch are being asked by the Department of Environmental Protection to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.