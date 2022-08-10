HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is notifying residents and businesses that electric generation prices for some customers are expected to rise on Sept. 1, 2022.

According to PUC, approximately half of Pennsylvania’s major electric distribution companies (EDCs) will reset their energy prices, including PECO Energy, along with the state’s four FirstEnergy companies – Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power, and West Penn Power.

September 1 is the next date for the quarterly adjustments to the “Price to Compare” (PTCs) for non-shopping customers served by those EDCs and the utilities are reporting the following changes for residential customers:

Met-Ed , up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%);

, up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%); PECO, up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%);

up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%); Penelec , up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%);

, up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%); Penn Power, up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%); and

up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%); and West Penn Power, up from 8.198 cents to 8.306 cents per kWh (1.3%).



The “Price to Compare” accounts for an average of 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill. However, this percentage varies for each utility and by the level of individual customer usage.

The Public Utility Commission does not regulate prices for the generation portion of electric bills, which are driven by market forces and are reset up or down several times per year, based on the cost of obtaining the energy that non-shopping customers use.

Assistance programs are available for income-qualified consumers, including utility-run Customer Assistance Programs, national programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There are also various hardship fund programs operated by utilities and non-profit organizations.