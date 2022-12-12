HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit.

As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The PA Farm Show Complex says they will accept Visa, Mastercard, and other credit/debit card payments for parking. They will also accept pre-purchased Visa and Mastercard gift cards.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Opening ceremony on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with the theme “Rooted in Progress.”

The PA Farm Show will run from Jan. 7-14 offering visitors “a tiny slice of the industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.”

The PA Farm Show recommends visitors write down or photograph their parking lot name and the location of their vehicle. There will be two offsite Farm Show lots with free shuttle service for the entire show.

Shuttle lots will be at the following locations: East of the complex, at Elmerton Ave. and Sycamore Dr.; and directly North at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Dr.

Handicapped parking is available at all parking lots operated by the PA Farm Show Complex.

For more information, check out the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Visitor’s Guide (PDF).

New this year at the PA Farm Show is Destination Dairy in the Northeast Exhibit Hall featuring “Moo U” as an interactive STEM learning area. There will also be an expanded “So You Want to Be a Farmer” exhibit in the Main Hall.

Back by popular demand will be a Pennsylvania-produced pierogi in the Food Court from the PA Cooperative Potato Growers.

PA Farm Show organizers say there will also be Goat Yoga in the New Holland Arena Concourse and appearances by both llamas and alpacas in the Equine Arena on Tuesday for a costume contest.