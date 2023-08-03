(WHTM) – Midstate firefighters are traveling across the country to help battle wildfires. The Pennsylvania Keystone Wildfire Crew left this morning from Harrisburg.

They are headed to the Northern Rockies to support firefighting efforts.

For one crew member, it’s his first time traveling out of the state to fight a fire.

Eric Smith, a firefighter for the Pennsylvania Keystone Wildfire Crew said, “There’s excitement but there’s also some nerves because never been there, you know, never did something at this caliber.”

Smith says his crew is expected to be out west for two weeks.