HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the availability of funding through the Clean Vessel Act (CVA) Grant Program. The PFBC is looking for interested partners to utilize the funds.

This federal grant program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will fund the construction, renovation, operation, and maintenance of pumpout stations and reception facilities for recreational boats.

This program was created to help reduce pollution from boat sewage discharges into the U.S. waters.

Qualified applicants will be able to utilize the CVA grant funds. These applicants must be within both the public and private sectors, including all local government entities and private businesses that own and operate boating facilities. The applicants must also be willing to keep pumpout stations open to the general boating public.

Recipients of the grants will be reimbursed for up to 75% of the installation cost of pumpout and dump stations. This will include the cost of new equipment, renovation or upgrading of existing equipment, as well as any other equipment that is needed for a complete and efficient station. Grant recipients will be responsible for at least 25% of the proposed project. The 25% match can be cash, the fair market value of any in-house labor or materials, or a combination of the three.

Applications must be submitted to the PFBC by Dec. 30, 2022. Early submissions are encouraged. You can click here to find more information regarding the application.

Specific questions regarding the CVA Grant Program can be directed to Scott Bollinger at (717) 346-8196 or scbollinge@pa.gov.