(WHTM) — Gas prices are down in Pennsylvania, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.65, which is $0.03 lower than last week and $1.35 less than a year ago.

Gas prices soared after Russia’s war on Ukraine started in February 2022.

AAA expects prices to rise again because of summer travel demand and the Saudis cutting oil production.