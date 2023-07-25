(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania golf course was named on Golf Digest’s 2023 list of America’s 100 greatest public golf courses.

Located in Farmington, Pennsylvania in the Allegheny Mountains the Mystic Rock golf course can be found at the Nemacolin resort.

The course is ranked at #80 on Golf Digest’s list of greatest national public courses and is also listed as #18 on its 2023 list best Pennsylvania golf courses.

According to Nemacolin’s website, Mystic Rock is Nemacolin’s first course designed by prominent gold course architect and designer Pete Dye.

The mountain course was designed by Dye in partnership with Nemacolin and golf architect Tom Liddy.

Mystic Rock is neighbored by Shepherd’s Rock, Nemacolin’s second Pete Dye-designed course.