PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s June unemployment rate was the lowest it’s been since January 1976, according to a report released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The state’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8% in June, according to the department. Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate also declined one-tenth of a percentage point from May, with a rate of 3.6% in June.

The department also noted that the estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work was down by about 4,000 in June. Over the course of the month, resident employment increased by 10,000 and unemployment decreased by 13,000.

The total number of nonfarm jobs was also up by 7,300, according to the department.

For the sixth consecutive record-breaking month, this was a high of 6,131,900 nonfarm jobs in June.

According to the department, total nonfarm jobs have been up by 154,600 over the year. There have been increases in all 11 super sectors with education and health services having the largest gain.