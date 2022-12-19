HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM)- The holidays can be a trying time of year when it comes to mental health for people of all ages.

State education officials spent the day at a school in Halifax to remind students they do not have to struggle in silence.

At the roundtable, Wolf administration officials discussed how students can understand, and then deal with mental health issues. They wanted to remind students that there are resources available when they need help.

“It is truly a huge issue, the pandemic has done a great disservice to kids in many ways, and this is one of them. Where they were isolated and did not necessarily get the supports, they needed for a really long period of time,” said Ellen DiDomenico, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Cool Cats Caring Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and Aevidum all joined the conversation. Students and officials crafted snowmen, posters, and snowflakes with positive messages that will be displayed at the school’s entrance– a way to remind students that they are not alone.

“It just takes a whole toll on your whole entire life like you could be such a bright soul, then once mental health hits you very hard, you could just become the worst of the worst. I just feel like everybody just needs to come together,” says Paige Miller, a member of Communities that Care.

After creating snowflakes students got the chance to ask officials questions of their own.

“You really learn a lot by talking to these kids because they see it every day in themselves, in their peers. And so, we can really use that to help us understand how to make this better,” says DiDomenico.

“No matter the time of year, it is critical that we look out for one another and under the district’s unwavering leadership, Halifax students are leading the way in supporting their friends and peers,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “The holiday season and winter months can be especially difficult for some individuals, and the Wolf Administration stands committed to providing critical supports and resources to our students, educators, and school communities.”