DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania got back into used car sales at the first state vehicle auction of the year on Tuesday, April 18, hosted at “Manheim Keystone PA” in Grantville, Dauphin County.

Five times a year the state sells off its fleet of vehicles. Some are in decent shape while others are not so much. However, the prices can be great for a growing family.

“We have teenage drivers, so we need something reliable, four-wheel drive, safety, cheap,” said Autum Steck, who was shopping for her kids.

“There’s always a reason, between mileage and condition, why the stuff’s for sale and why it goes to auction,” said Dino Cicioni, who was shopping for work vehicles. “You just have to have an expert or have some kind of knowledge yourself to get the right investment for what you want to buy. It’s difficult to get those stars to line up.”

The next state auction is set for June 6. Anyone who plans to attend is required to pre-register at least one day before the auction.