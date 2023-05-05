BARTO, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Berks County homeowner was awoken by a crashing sound and found a stranger in his kitchen.

On May 4, State Troopers responded to a home in Washington Township for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner told Troopers he woke up to a crashing sound and found a man in his kitchen. The homeowner says the rear door glass was shattered and the stranger said he was looking for his kids.

The stranger briefly went upstairs and came back down saying “There they go they are running back there in the woods.” The man then ran outside into the woods with his car in the driveway.

Police searched the woods and found a man identified as Jason Cimino of Boyertown. State Police say Cimino was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and trespass by motor vehicle.

Cimino was taken to the Berks County Prison on $25,000 bail.