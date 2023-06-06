PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This summer, the Pennsylvania ice cream trail, entitled Scoops: An Ice Cream Trail, will be featuring 42 creameries for the 2023 edition of the trail.

The trail was initially launched in 2018 and is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA-Preferred program. The trail is meant to offer a way to support the state’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and small businesses.

“We are so excited to be kicking off the sixth annual Ice Cream Trail, one of the sweetest parts of summer!” said Deputy Secretary Fischer Lepore. “This year’s trail takes visitors across the commonwealth and is a truly delightful way to spend time with friends and family. We know Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will love the creameries featured on the trail.”

For this year’s trail, people can plan their adventures virtually by clicking here. Those who stop and check in at a creamery along the trail earn 100 points. Trail-goers who get 600 points will receive a commemorative stainless steel ice cream scooper. All you have to do is stop in at six shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in” and accrue your points this summer.

“Nothing is sweeter than a cold scoop of Pennsylvania ice cream on a hot summer day,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “It’s even sweeter to know you’re supporting a Pennsylvania farm family and feeding the industry that sweetens our lives and feeds our economy every day. Ice Cream Trail stops like The Lands at Hilldale Farms offer a cow-to-cone experience that’s a sweet, wholesome summer memory for the whole family. Get to know the Lands’ story and learn how agriculture feeds the whole person.”

The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports the commonwealth’s economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually. Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in the production of ice cream, butter, and Swiss cheese.