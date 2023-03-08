CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate serving a state prison sentence for retaliation against a witness or victim from Lancaster County has died.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported that inmate Robert Williams was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Rockview on March 3.

Prison staff and medical personnel responded and provided life-saving measures before Williams was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he passed away.

Williams entered the Department of Corrections system in November 2010 and had been at SCI Rockview since October 2021.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.