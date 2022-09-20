HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are stepping up to the plate for charity tonight at City Island.

The Annual Capitol All-Stars charitable, legislative softball game raises money for Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania. Since 2013 the game has raised more than $300,00 to help fight hunger.

The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. on September 20 at FNB Field with lawmakers from both chambers and parties participating.

Tickets purchased in advance online are $5 and in-person tickets are $10. Attendees can also purchase limited edition Capitol All Stars 2022 Baseball Cards, become a game sponsor, or make an online donation.

The game can also be watched online with PCN-TV.