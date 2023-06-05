PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is pushing for a bill to promote solar power at school.

Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) is proposing the “Solar for Schools” legislation to help schools and colleges build and pay for solar fields to power their buildings.

The grant would cover costs to purchase and install equipment, as well as other project costs approved by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Those potentially eligible to apply for a grant include a school district, intermediate unit, career and technical school, chartered school for the education of the deaf or the blind, community college, The Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and The Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The Democrat states that energy is one of the highest costs for school districts and solar-generated electricity is already the cheapest electricity.

The bill unanimously passed the House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee on May 25.