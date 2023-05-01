(WHTM) — There’s a renewed push for Pennsylvania to recognize the Lenape Nation, indigenous people from the northeastern United States and Canada.

The Lenape are not federally recognized, so state legislation is required for Pennsylvania to recognize the tribe.

Tribal leaders and supporters rallied at the Capitol on Monday, calling on lawmakers to finally pass legislation. Leaders say it would allow them to reclaim their culture and traditions.

“The most important, and the most hurtful part of not being recognized is that it affects the identity of our people and especially our youth,” said Adam Waterbear DePaul of the Lenape Recognition Committee.

Some lawmakers voiced their support at the rally, and abc27 also reached out to Governor Shapiro’s office, which did not say whether they had a position on the issue.