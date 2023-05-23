HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday was a day of action in Harrisburg as political leaders in the Commonwealth rallied at the Capitol Complex.

Community leaders and House Democrats honored the legacy of K. Leroy Irvis, the first African American to serve as a speaker of the house in any state legislature since Reconstruction, and celebrated the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus’ 50th year of service.

“Pennsylvanians elected us and told us to come here and make our communities safer. We can get that done with reflective democracy and the democracy looks like Pennsylvania and includes black and brown legislatures, like folks you’ve seen here today,” said Rep. Donna Bullock (D-Philadelphia).

In its history, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus has sponsored more than 800 bills that have covered everything from education, public safety, human services and housing reform.