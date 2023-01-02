HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Expect some drama to come out of the State House on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, as both parties battle to take control.

Right now, Republicans have a one-seat advantage over the Democrats. However, three seats are expected to go to the Democrats after special elections are held.

Although the balance of power is in the air, both parties are trying to conquer the majority of the State House and elect a speaker of the house.

Whichever party takes control could have a say on constitutional amendments about abortion and voting rights.

As for the governorship, Josh Shapiro will be sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.