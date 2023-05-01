HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, will be awarding lottery registrants the chance to purchase 3,919 rare whiskeys.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5 to opt into the lottery by visiting the Limited Release Lottery. The lottery will feature 11 products and participants may opt into one, several, or all of the drawings.

If a participant wins a bottle in a drawing, their name will be removed from the other drawings, and purchase is limited to one bottle per participant.

As quoted in the release, drawings will be held, in the following order, to award the opportunity to purchase individual bottles as follows:

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old, $99.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-Year Old, $89.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers

Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky, $49.99 each – 75 bottles for individual consumers, 24 bottles for licensees

W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Straight Bourbon, $49.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees

W.L. Weller Single Barrel Straight Bourbon, $49.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees

Parker’s Heritage Collection Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend 16th Edition, $174.99 each – 133 bottles for individual consumers, 44 bottles for licensees

Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $74.99 each – 135 bottles for individual consumers, 45 bottles for licensees

Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond, $69.99 each – 185 bottles for individual consumers, 61 bottles for licensees

W.L. Weller Full Proof Straight Bourbon, $49.99 each – 270 bottles for individual consumers, 90 bottles for licensees

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Straight Bourbon, $39.99 each – 432 bottles for individual consumers, 144 bottles for licensees

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $54.99 each – 1,529 bottles for individual consumers, 509 bottles for licensees.

Because of attempts by previous winners to illegally resell products that have been received through Limited- Release Lotteries, residents are reminded that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party and winners will be selected at random by a computer program. Winners will be notified by email when the process is complete.