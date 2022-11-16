MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Dauphin County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Bajwa Convenience Store, located at 2620 Brookwood St. in Harrisburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The scratch-off called “$1,000,000 Cash Corner$” is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.