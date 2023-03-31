DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize on the online game Ca$tle Quest to a player from Dauphin County.

The prize was worth $115,857.65. The game is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Gameplay features a chance to multiply any prize won up to 10 times and a chance to activate different bonus games.

Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App. Subscriptions are also available.

To play PA Lottery online games, create an account at palottery.com and add a payment method such as a debit card, credit card, or linked bank account. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of age and identity.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania Lottery launched PA iLottery in May 2018.