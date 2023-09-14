LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has awarded a prize of more than $1.3 million to an online player in Lancaster County.

The $1,301,286.74 prize was won in the online game Jackpot Spectacular. Jackpot Spectacular is the first-ever connect-style internet instant game to offer shared progressive jackpots in two different states, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Both states contribute to the jackpot which can be won in either state.

Jackpot Spectacular players have the chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to get a bonus game.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a desktop, phone, or tablet. Players can also buy Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK game tickets on palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.